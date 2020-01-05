Loading articles...

Passengers removed from WestJet aircraft after its skids of Halifax runway

HALIFAX — A passenger aircraft has skidded off the end of a runway at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, but a spokeswoman for WestJet says there were no injuries.

The city and much of the province has been enveloped in a snowstorm for much of the day.

The airport authority confirmed though social media that the aircraft was left disabled at the end of Runway 14/32 and passengers were being removed from the stricken airplane.

 

 

The Canadian Press

