No winning ticket for $21 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $21 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 8 will be approximately $25 million.

The Canadian Press

