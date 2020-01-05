Loading articles...

Multiple dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed the deaths to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but a number was not immediately reported. A “prolonged closure” of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.

The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh. Further details weren’t immediately available.

The Associated Press

