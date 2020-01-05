Loading articles...

Man struck in Scarborough

A man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Sunday morning. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene just 6 a.m. at Morningside and Lawrence Avenues.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The intersection is closed as police investigate the incident.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:26 AM
Morningside is blocked at Lawrence in both directions for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 AM
Good morning! A few lake effect flurries morning through the GTA west, then more widespread snow this evening and…
Latest Weather
Read more