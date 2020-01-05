Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lumber truck rolls over on 401, cleanup to take all night
by Dee Burman
Posted Jan 5, 2020 10:33 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 5, 2020 at 10:37 pm EST
A lumber truck rolled over on Hwy. 401 following a collision on Jan 5, 2020. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD
The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Meadowvale Road are expected to be blocked overnight after a lumber truck rolled over in the area on Sunday night.
OPP Const. Kerry Schmidt says two vehicles were involved in a collision that led to the rollover – an SUV and the lumber truck.
Schmidt said it appears the SUV was trying to make a quick exit to the collector lanes when it hit the crash cushion that separates them from the express lanes. The SUV then crashed into the lumber truck, which in turn lost control and rolled over, spilling lumber across the highway.
The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The SUV driver did not suffer any injuries.
Schmidt said conditions on the highway were treacherous due to snow and ice and urged drivers to be cautious and drive according to the conditions.
Cleanup is expected to take six hours or more.
