Loading articles...

Lawsuit over Asheville hotel set for Supreme Court hearing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A costly three-year legal battle over a proposed hotel in downtown Asheville is set for a hearing before the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The Citizen-Times reports arguments will be heard Monday in Raleigh in the case over the city’s denial of the project, a 185-room Embassy Suites hotel and parking deck.

City council members cited concerns about parking, traffic and a high concentration of hotels when they voted against the project in 2017. Hotels have become an increasingly fraught issue in the popular tourist destination. The city council implemented a one-year moratorium on new hotel construction in September.

Project developer Shaunak Patel told the newspaper his company had offered the city a $4.1 million settlement earlier in the year that would have included $2 million for the city’s affordable housing fund. He said the city turned down the offer, which also included a pledge to pay hotel workers a living wage.

An Asheville spokeswoman said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Patel said the legal case and construction delays have cost his company over $6 million.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
There's a crash WB 401 just west of Bayview express, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Good afternoon! Snow this evening & overnight with 2-5 cm likely for the #GTA. Give yourself a little extra time…
Latest Weather
Read more