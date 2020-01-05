Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawsuit over Asheville hotel set for Supreme Court hearing
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 5, 2020 4:21 pm EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A costly three-year legal battle over a proposed hotel in downtown Asheville is set for a hearing before the North Carolina Supreme Court.
The Citizen-Times reports arguments will be heard Monday in Raleigh in the case over the city’s denial of the project, a 185-room Embassy Suites hotel and parking deck.
City council members cited concerns about parking, traffic and a high concentration of hotels when they voted against the project in 2017. Hotels have become an increasingly fraught issue in the popular tourist destination. The city council implemented a one-year moratorium on new hotel construction in September.
Project developer Shaunak Patel told the newspaper his company had offered the city a $4.1 million settlement earlier in the year that would have included $2 million for the city’s affordable housing fund. He said the city turned down the offer, which also included a pledge to pay hotel workers a living wage.
An Asheville spokeswoman said the city does not comment on pending litigation.
Patel said the legal case and construction delays have cost his company over $6 million.