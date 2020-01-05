Loading articles...

Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

In this Nov. 5, 2016 photo, Gen. Esmail Ghaani speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran. A new Iranian general has stepped out of the shadows to lead the country's expeditionary Quds Force, becoming responsible for Tehran's proxies across the Mideast as the Islamic Republic threatens the U.S. with "harsh revenge" for killing its previous head, Qassem Soleimani. (Mohammad Ali Marizad/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad is vowing to take revenge.

Esmail Ghaani made the remarks in an interview with Iranian state television aired Monday.

Ghaani said: “God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken.”

Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

