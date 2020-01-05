Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad is vowing to take revenge.

Esmail Ghaani made the remarks in an interview with Iranian state television aired Monday.

Ghaani said: “God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken.”

Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press