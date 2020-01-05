Female injured in hit-and-run in Brampton

A female is in hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Gore Road and Queen Street.

The female pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The driver involved did not remain on the scene.

There has been no vehicle description released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.