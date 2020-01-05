Loading articles...

Erdogan says Turkey already sending soldiers to Libya

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan centre, attends an event in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Turkey's government on Monday submitted a motion to parliament seeking approval to deploy troops to Libya, to help authorities in Tripoli defend the city from an offensive by rival forces, arguing that the conflict in the North African country could escalate into a civil war and threaten Turkey's interests.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president said Sunday that the country was deploying military units to Libya, where Ankara is supporting the embattled U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli.

Turkey’s parliament authorized the deployment of troops to Libya on Thursday, following a separate deal on sending military experts and weapons signed into law in December.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised interview that Turkish soldiers were “already going gradually” to Libya. He said Turkish soldiers were tasked with “co-ordination” at a command centre.

“The goal of the Turkish armed forces is not to fight, but to ensure a cease-fire in Libya” while supporting the government in Tripoli, Erdogan said, calling it the “legitimate government.” Erdogan’s comments were carried by broadcaster CNN Turk.

The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and forces loyal to commander Gen. Khalifa Hifter. The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Ankara supports Sarraj’s government along with Italy and Qatar.

The eastern government is supported by France Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
There's a crash WB 401 just west of Bayview express, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Good afternoon! Snow this evening & overnight with 2-5 cm likely for the #GTA. Give yourself a little extra time…
Latest Weather
Read more