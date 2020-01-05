Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Diane Ford, mother of Rob and Doug Ford, dies at 85, premier's office says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 5, 2020 7:54 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 5, 2020 at 7:55 pm EST
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, left, hugs his mother Diane after winning the Ontario Provincial election to become the new premier in Toronto, on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 85. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 85.
The premier’s office announced the news in a statement released Sunday evening.
It describes Diane Ford as “the rock for her family” — particularly for her 10 grandchildren.
The statement says the family is grateful for support from the community in recent weeks.
It also thanks Ford’s caregivers for their compassion.
Ford is predeceased by her husband, Doug Ford Sr., who served in the Ontario legislature in the 1990s.