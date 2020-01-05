3 suspects in custody after attempted robbery, vehicle theft in Brampton

Peel police say three males are in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a retail store and trying to flee in a stolen car in Brampton on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call for a robbery at a store in the Airport Road and Steeles Avenue area shortly before 3 p.m.

Police say a noxious substance was sprayed in the store and employees were injured. It is unclear how badly they were hurt.

The suspects then allegedly stole a car and tried to flee the area but the car crashed a short distance away.

The three males were arrested after a short foot pursuit.