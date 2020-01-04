NJ gas prices up 3 cents this week, up 25 cents in past year

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers in New Jersey are paying a bit more for gas this week amid rising crude oil prices and a year-end spike in holiday travel.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says average prices are up 3 cents per gallon across the Garden State this week. Drivers are now paying 25 cents more per gallon than they did a year ago, when average prices were $2.61 per gallon.

AAA says crude oil prices have pushed past $60 per barrel due in part to political turbulence in the Middle East.

Nationally, the average price for gas Friday was $2.58 per gallon, up three cents this week and 34 cents from a year ago.

The Associated Press