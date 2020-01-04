Loading articles...

NATO suspends Canadian-led training mission in Iraq citing security

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

NATO says it has suspended a Canadian-led training mission for soldiers in the Iraqi army in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The military alliance said in a statement Saturday that even if the mission is to continue in the future, security concerns for its personnel were “paramount.”

Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the mastermind of its regional security strategy. He was killed early Friday near the Baghdad international airport along with senior Iraqi militants in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump. The attack has caused regional tensions to soar and tested the U.S. alliance with Iraq.

“We continue to take all precautions necessary,” NATO spokesman Dylan White said in a statement. “NATO’s mission is continuing, but training activities are temporarily suspended,”

The Iraqi mission consists of several hundred staff from allied nations and non-NATO countries.

