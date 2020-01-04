Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Peterborough

Provincial police are investigating the death of a local man who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 7 just east of Peterborough Friday evening.

Police say 61-year-old Rudolph Ksander of Peterborough was walking across the highway near Burnham Line around 7:50 p.m. when he was hit.

They say his body will be taken to Toronto for a post mortem examination.

Investigators say no one else was injured.

There was also no immediate word on whether any charges were pending.

Police, meantime, were asking anyone who witnessed the collision or had information about it to contact the OPP’s Peterborough County Detachment.