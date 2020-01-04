Man in 60s struck by vehicle at Bayview and Eglinton

A man in his 60s was rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Saturday evening.

Police responded to a call for a collision in the Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area around 7 p.m.

A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle which remained at the scene.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Bayview Avenue was closed for a short period of time for the investigation but has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no word on any charges at this time.