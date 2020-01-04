Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle at Jarvis and Gerrard

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Jarvis and Gerrard streets area on Saturday evening.

Police responded to a call for a collision in the area just before 11 p.m.

Paramedics say the victim is believed to be in his 60s. He was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police say the vehicle is “no longer on scene” but would not confirm if the collision was a hit-and-run.

An investigation is underway.