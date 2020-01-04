Loading articles...

Elderly woman stabbed near Pape and Queen

Last Updated Jan 4, 2020 at 7:56 am EST

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after being stabbed near Pape and Queen Streets.

Toronto paramedics were called to the scene at Carlaw Avenue and Queen just before 1:30 a.m.

The victim was found with serious, possibly life-threatening stab wounds and she was rushed to a trauma centre.

The circumstances around the incident are still under investigation.

