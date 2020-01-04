Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Catalyst, Baker group reach deal on HBC takeover; price raised to $11 per share
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 4, 2020 7:33 am EST
There’s an agreement to end a battle for control of the company that owns the Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains.
Hudson’s Bay Co. says a group headed by its executive chairman has raised its going-private offer to $11 per share and that price will be supported by the leading rival shareholder.
The new offer is a victory for Catalyst Capital Group, which has fought to get a better price than what was offered by a group of HBC shareholders led by Richard Baker, the company’s executive chairman.
The Baker group’s previous offer was $10.30 per share to gain full ownership of HBC but Catalyst had enough stock — 17.5 per cent of the total — to prevent a complete takeover.
Hudson’s Bay Co. announced late Friday that the company’s directors had reached new agreements with the two rival shareholder groups based on the revised offer of $11 per share.
The announcement comes days after there was an unconfirmed report of a deal that sent HBC shares soaring briefly above $10 on Tuesday. They closed Friday at $9.88 at the Toronto Stock Exchange.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.