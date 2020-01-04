Loading articles...

Catalyst, Baker group reach deal on HBC takeover; price raised to $11 per share

There’s an agreement to end a battle for control of the company that owns the Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains.

Hudson’s Bay Co. says a group headed by its executive chairman has raised its going-private offer to $11 per share and that price will be supported by the leading rival shareholder.

The new offer is a victory for Catalyst Capital Group, which has fought to get a better price than what was offered by a group of HBC shareholders led by Richard Baker, the company’s executive chairman.

The Baker group’s previous offer was $10.30 per share to gain full ownership of HBC but Catalyst had enough stock — 17.5 per cent of the total — to prevent a complete takeover.

Hudson’s Bay Co. announced late Friday that the company’s directors had reached new agreements with the two rival shareholder groups based on the revised offer of $11 per share.

The announcement comes days after there was an unconfirmed report of a deal that sent HBC shares soaring briefly above $10 on Tuesday. They closed Friday at $9.88 at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Light snow continues to fall on our roads - drive with care!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 7:35AM UPDATE: Pretty solid band of snow extending from near Lindsay extending back to Hamilton. Accumulations today are mino…
Latest Weather
Read more