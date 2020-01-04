Loading articles...

6 suspects wanted in stabbing at North York subway station

Toronto police are looking for six suspects after a stabbing outside North York subway station.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight to reports of an assault.

It’s believed six suspects assaulted a male and his friends. The male was stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspect descriptions available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

