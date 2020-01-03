Loading articles...

Workers trapped in building collapse in southern Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A building under construction in southern Cambodia collapsed Friday, trapping at least a dozen workers in the rubble, police said.

The seven-story building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed while about 20 workers were inside, some of them taking a break, said a senior provincial police officer who would give only his first name, Pheak.

Five injured workers were pulled from the rubble and more debris was being removed to try to locate those still missing, he said.

The website of the National Police said some of those believed trapped had been taking a work break inside the building.

The collapse of a building under construction last June in Sihanoukville, another coastal province, killed 17 construction workers and injured 24 others, underlining concerns about the area’s rapid development and inattention to safety.

Sopehng Cheang, The Associated Press

