Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in decade
by Josh Boak, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 3, 2020 10:34 am EST
FILE - In this March 27, 2019, file photo people work on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. On Friday, Jan 3, 2020, the Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports on activity by U.S. manufacturers in December. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing activity fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, as the sector was hurt by weakening demand and last year’s global economic slowdown.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Friday that its manufacturing index dropped to 47.2 in December, from 48.1 in November. Last month’s level was the lowest since June 2009, when the U.S. economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Any reading below 50 signals contraction — and the index has been below that crucial level since August. The new orders, production and employment components of the index were all negative.
The manufacturing sector last year was rocked by slower global growth and the escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China.