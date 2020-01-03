Twitter reacts after fight with hockey sticks in Richmond Hill sends 2 to hospital

Twitter had a field day with quite possibly one of the most Canadian incidents ever tweeted by York Regional Police.

Officers say they were called to a home in the area of Crosby Avenue and Newkirk Drive to reports of two people fighting with hockey sticks.

The incident is believed to be a domestic dispute. Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries and one of them was arrested.

Social media reacted with many calling the incident “too Canadian.”

Here are some of the replies to York Regional Police’s tweet:

Probably fighting over maple syrup or poutine — That ‘burgh Fam(@burgsports247) January 3, 2020

Unsportsmanlike conduct — C Taylor (@CTaylor8) January 3, 2020

5 for fighting and a game misconduct! — Annie’s Hound (@hound_annie) January 3, 2020