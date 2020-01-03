Loading articles...

Twitter reacts after fight with hockey sticks in Richmond Hill sends 2 to hospital

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

Twitter had a field day with quite possibly one of the most Canadian incidents ever tweeted by York Regional Police.

Officers say they were called to a home in the area of Crosby Avenue and Newkirk Drive to reports of two people fighting with hockey sticks.

The incident is believed to be a domestic dispute. Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries and one of them was arrested.

Social media reacted with many calling the incident “too Canadian.”

Here are some of the replies to York Regional Police’s tweet:

