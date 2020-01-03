Loading articles...

The Latest: Tensions spike after US kills top Iran general

BAGHDAD — The latest on the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad that killed Iran’s top general:

10:25 a.m.

Iran’s foreign minister says the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Iran’s top general is “without any doubt is an act of state terrorism.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif also calls the airstrike a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

“Perhaps America’s action was a response to the pain that this great man had inflicted on them,” Zarif said of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The killing will make Iran’s people more united and “will also make U.S. policies more scandalous and less effective than before,” he said.

The targeted killing could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict.

3 a.m.

The United States has killed Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region. The targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict.

The Defence Department says it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” An adviser to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is warning U.S. President Donald Trump of retaliation.

