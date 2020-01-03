Teen charged in crash that killed 17-year-old in Brampton

A 17-year-old has been charged in a fatal crash that claimed the life of another 17-year-old male in Brampton.

Jaipartap Sidhu was a passenger in a vehicle driving along McVean Drive when it crashed into two trees just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2019.

He was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A dog, belonging to the driver, was seated in the front passenger seat and also died in the crash.

The driver, also 17, has since been charged with criminal negligence causing death and operation while impaired causing death. He appeared in court on Friday.

He can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.