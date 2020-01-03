Loading articles...

Sri Lanka air force plane crashes. killing all 4 aboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A Sri Lankan air force plane crashed on Friday, killing all four crew members on board, an air force spokesman said.

The crash occurred in Haputale district in the island’s mountain regions, about 200 kilometres (124 miles) east of the capital Colombo, said air force spokesman Capt. Gihan Seneviratne.

The dead included two pilots and two crew members aboard the the Chinese-built Y-12 aircraft, which was on an observation mission, Seneviratne said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Associated Press

