Roots CEO Jim Gabel leaves retailer, Meghan Roach appointed as interim CEO

TORONTO — Roots Canada says its CEO has left the company effective immediately.

The retailer says in a statement that the board of directors has appointed Meghan Roach as interim chief executive to replace Jim Gabel.

Board chair Erol Uzumeri says in a statement that he thanks Gabel for his contributions and wishes him well in future endeavours.

The company did not say why Gabel left the position.

Roach has served as interim chief financial officer for the company since August 2019 and is a previous board member for the retailer.

The company says the board has engaged a leading international search firm to find a permanent replacement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ROOT)

The Canadian Press

