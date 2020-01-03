Richmond Hill highrise evacuated due to fire

A Richmond Hill highrise building was evacuated after a fire broke out in an apartment Friday evening.

Richmond Hill Fire said they were called to an apartment building on 30 Harding Blvd at around 6 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished and two residents were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

York Region Transit VIVA buses were brought to the scene to provide temporary shelter, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.