Richmond Hill highrise evacuated due to fire

Last Updated Jan 3, 2020 at 9:25 pm EST

Fire crews in Richmond Hill quickly extinguished an apartment fire on 30 Harding Blvd. on Jan. 3, 2020. (CREDIT: KARYN BAILY)

A Richmond Hill highrise building was evacuated after a fire broke out in an apartment Friday evening.

Richmond Hill Fire said they were called to an apartment building on 30 Harding Blvd at around 6 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished and two residents were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

York Region Transit VIVA buses were brought to the scene to provide temporary shelter, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

