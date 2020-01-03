Loading articles...

Reward offered for information in killing of bald eagle

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — A bald eagle was fatally shot in Tennessee and authorities are offering a reward for information.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are offering $2,500 for information on the shooting of the eagle in Decatur County, news outlets reported.

A wildlife officer responded to a call Monday reporting an injured eagle and located the bird in the Bath Springs community. The officer took the eagle to an animal hospital, where it had to be euthanized.

Bald eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Avenue collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: We've been watching this weather pattern for a while, today looks like the last warm day for the next week or so. We head b…
Latest Weather
Read more