Loading articles...

Pope: Governments must ensure all have access to health care

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis called on governments Friday to ensure everyone has access to suitable health care.

In an annual papal message reflecting on the needs of ill people, Francis urged health care institutions and government leaders “not to neglect social justice out of preoccupation for financial concerns.”

The pope lamented in his written statement that many in the world have no access to health care because they live in poverty. He advocated solidarity to make sure all receive the medical care they need to stay healthy and to recover from illnesses.

Francis also described it as tragic that medical personnel and facilities have been attacked during wars and violent conflicts. He further decried that “political authorities attempt to manipulate medical care for their own advantage” in some places, but did not cite specific situations.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:59 AM
Good morning! The main routes in the GTA are all in great shape right now. Have a safe morning commute.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:59 AM
Good morning, #Toronto! It’s Friday already! We are headed up to 8° for our Guaranteed High! More clouds to start…
Latest Weather
Read more