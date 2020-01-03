Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 3, 2020 10:07 am EST
PARIS — A man armed with a knife attacked passers-by Friday in a southern Paris park, injuring some, before being shot by police, French officials said.
A local mayor said one person was killed and several injured in the afternoon attack, but police couldn’t immediately confirm the death or the number of injured people.
The mayor, Vincent Jeanbrun, told broadcaster BFM-TV that the attacker assaulted people in a park in Villejuif, then fled to a shopping centre in his area, L’Hay-les-Roses, and was shot by police there.
Police union official Yves Lefebvre said officers fired repeatedly because they feared the man was wearing an explosive belt and might blow himself up.
French Interior Ministry officials and many police were on the scene in the southern suburbs of Paris.
The Associated Press
