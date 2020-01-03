Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
OCS to reveal new products Friday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 3, 2020 5:18 am EST
The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation/OCS is seeking a courier company to offer same-day pot delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Ontario Cannabis Store is expected to release details this morning on new products coming to retail shelves.
The province’s pot distributor offered few details about what will be unveiled.
But the OCS, which supplies cannabis products to the province’s licensed physical retailers as well as customers buying goods online, says the new products will be available as of Monday.
More details are expected at a news conference set to get underway at 10 a.m.
