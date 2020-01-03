Loading articles...

OCS to reveal new products Friday

The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation/OCS is seeking a courier company to offer same-day pot delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Ontario Cannabis Store is expected to release details this morning on new products coming to retail shelves.

The province’s pot distributor offered few details about what will be unveiled.

But the OCS, which supplies cannabis products to the province’s licensed physical retailers as well as customers buying goods online, says the new products will be available as of Monday.

More details are expected at a news conference set to get underway at 10 a.m.

