New music Friday: Top picks for Jan. 3

Fridays are always a great day for music lovers as not only does it mark the last workday for many in the week but it’s also the day where most artists release new music.

Here is a look at some of the releases out the week of January 3:

The return of Biebs

You either love him or hate him. Justin Bieber is back with a new song, new album and upcoming Youtube series. The lead single “Yummy” was released Friday off of his upcoming studio album. The track racked up over 4 million views in just a few hours.

It’s getting mixed reviews online, but let’s be honest, it will still go number one.

It’s now or never for Brett Kissel

He is one of Canada’s most beloved country singers and Brett Kissel is starting off the new year on a high note. The Juno Award winner released his highly anticipated album Now or Never on New Years Day.

Drama…so much drama

Did he cheat on her? Do you care? I don’t know the answer to either but here is the tea: Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld released new music to start the new year.

The title of the song is “Wrong Direction.” It’s an emotional song that deals with her past relationships that ended badly. Fans immediately went to social media and said that the song was about her former lover Niall Horan from the boyband One Direction. Ok, I’m over it.



Bonus track:

On this day in music history back in 1970 the Beatles released the song “I Me Mine.” It was the last song that the band would record together.