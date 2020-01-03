New collector model being implemented at 20 TTC stations

New station models are coming to 20 more subway stations starting this weekend.

As of Sunday, 20 select collector booths will be closed, and the collector will be positioned at the fare line to verify TTC tickets, tokens, passes, cash and paper transfers.

They will also be available to answer any questions.

The collectors at the remaining 45 subway stations will remain in the collector booths until March 29, 2020.

This model is already in place at all stations from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre to Lawrence West stations.

Here is the full list of stations where the change will be implemented:

Line 1:

Bloor-Yonge

Dupont

Glencairn

North York Centre

Rosedale

St Clair (Pleasant Boulevard entrance)

St George

Sheppard-Yonge (Hullmark Centre entrance)

Summerhill

Line 2:

Chester

Christie

Donlands

Greenwood

High Park

Keele

Old Mill



Line 3:

Ellesmere

McCowan



Line 4:

Bayview

Bessarion

Leslie