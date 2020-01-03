$70M LottoMax jackpot is biggest in Canadian history

“$70 million allows you to dream big,” says Dita Kuktey.

“Even after you buy a house – even here in Toronto – you could go on an amazing trip around the world, you can give back to your community, you can give to family and friends. Really the sky’s the limit,” says the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) spokesperson.

The $70 million LottoMax jackpot up for grabs is the biggest jackpot ever offered in Canadian history, according to the OLG.

A LottoMax ticket also gives you a chance to win one of 10 Maxmillions Draws, each valued at $1 million.

The jackpot is so big because it hasn’t been won since November 26, according to the gaming corporation. They also say they are seeing higher sales and lineups because of the record-breaking prize.

Toronto residents standing in line at a downtown kiosk were happy to share what they would do if they won the big prize.

“I believe I’m going to win,” laughs Anthony, who has been playing the lottery for the past thirty years. The visual artist says the first thing he would do is fly to Paris to see the Mona Lisa. “I do believe I’m going to win.”

Mary says if she wins she is booking a one-way ticket to Malta “where it doesn’t snow,” she laughs. “It’s where I’m from, so I would probably like to go back there.”

The Hospital for Sick Children would be getting a big chunk of the cheque if Alka takes home the big prize. “And perhaps I would quit my job,” she says.

The odds of any of these Torontonians winning the $70 million? One in 33.2 million, according to the OLG.

Asked if $70 million could be too much money, Mary laughs. “Just one is good for me.”