High school teachers to hold another 1-day walkout in Ontario

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) has announced plans for another one-day walkout in certain boards, including the Peel District School Board.

The walkout, which is the fourth one held by the union so far, will take place on Jan. 8.

A limited withdrawal of services by education workers represented by OSSTF began on Nov. 26, 2019.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof said in a release, “As a new year begins, we hope the Ford government and the Minister of Education will finally be prepared to do the right thing and negotiate a deal that is good for students, good for teachers and education workers, and good for the future economy of Ontario.”

Previous job actions have closed all secondary schools and some elementary schools at the impacted boards.

The union has said it is pressing the Progressive Conservative government to reverse increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning requirements.

The government says the main issue is compensation, as the province has passed legislation to cap public sector wage increases at one per cent per year over the next three years.

The following boards will be affected by the Jan 8. strike are:

Peel District School Board

Algoma District School Board

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Greater Essex County District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Limestone District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board