Man stabbed during fight outside Eaton Centre

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a fight near the Eaton Centre ended with one man being stabbed.

Officers were called to the Yonge and Dundas Square area just before 3 p.m. Friday.

They say the victim was conscious and breathing and has been sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a man wearing an olive-coloured coat with a fur hood, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.