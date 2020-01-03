Loading articles...

Man stabbed during fight outside Eaton Centre

Last Updated Jan 3, 2020 at 4:46 pm EST

Police investigate a stabbing on Yonge Street on Jan. 3, 2020. (DOUGLAS BOYD/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a fight near the Eaton Centre ended with one man being stabbed.

Officers were called to the Yonge and Dundas Square area just before 3 p.m. Friday.

They say the victim was conscious and breathing and has been sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a man wearing an olive-coloured coat with a fur hood, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

