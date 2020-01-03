Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Director of Mexican prison where 17 killed to be replaced
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 3, 2020 8:13 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — The governor of the central Mexico state of Zacatecas said Friday the director of a state prison where 17 inmates were killed this week will be relieved of his position.
Gov. Alejandro Tello said in a news conference that he was not denigrating the efforts of the prison director, but said the incidents made a change necessary.
Sixteen inmates were killed in a riot Tuesday at the Cieneguillas prison. Another inmate was killed Thursday. Authorities confiscated four guns after Tuesday’s melee.
Tello described the prison as a “time bomb” in an interview Friday with the state television station. Five different cartels are present among a population of more than 1,120 inmates and conflicts outside between the groups have a tendency to manifest inside as well, he said.
Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission condemned the prison murders Friday and demanded a thorough investigation.