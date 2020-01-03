Loading articles...

Bolivia set to hold May 3 vote for new president, congress

LA PAZ, Bolivia — An official for Bolivia’s new election court said Friday a new government will be chosen in elections set for May 3 to replace ousted President Evo Morales and the interim administration that followed.

Court Vice-President Óscar Hassenteufel said the full electoral calendar will be revealed on Monday.

The elections will choose a president, vice-president and members of Congress and the Senate. If nobody wins on a first round, a second round would be held.

Morales resigned in November after a wave of protests fed by accusations his backers had rigged an Oct. 20 election. A conservative interim government led by Jeanine Áñez then assumed power.

Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism party is the country’s largest current political faction.

The Associated Press

