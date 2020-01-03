Loading articles...

2 arrested in fatal shooting of Brampton teen on New Year's Eve

Last Updated Jan 3, 2020 at 7:40 am EST

Peel police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Alderbury Crescent in Brampton on Jan. 1, 2020. The shooting happened on Dec. 31, 2019. CITYNEWS

Peel police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Brampton boy on News Year’s Eve.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Alderbury Crescent near Bramalea Road just before midnight on Tuesday.

The teen, who police have identified as Jordan Henry, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Zakaria Hassan, 22, from Hamilton, and Rukhshar Wahab, 20, from Kitchener, were arrested on Thursday.

Hassan is facing a first-degree murder charge while Wahab has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. They are expected to appear in court on Friday.

It is not yet known how the victims and suspects knew each other and what led to the shooting.

|
