Armed man inside Illinois bank with workers or customers

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Authorities in Illinois said customers or employees were stuck inside a bank with an armed robber Friday.

Police surrounded Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, about 90 miles (144 kilometres) northwest of Chicago. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. CST.

“We’re trying to make to make communications with him with our crisis negotiation team,” Police Chief Dan O’Shea said outside the credit union. “No one is hurt at this point that we’re aware of. … Hopefully, we can resolve this peacefully and soon.”

The Associated Press

