Aleutian Islands volcano briefly erupts, sends up ash cloud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands erupted and sent up an ash cloud, prompting an aircraft advisory.

Shishaldin Volcano late Friday morning shot ash to more than 20,000 feet (6.096 metres) and possibly 24,000 feet (7,315 metres), the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported.

The volcano is 679 mi (1093 kilometres) southwest of Anchorage near the centre of Unimak Island, the largest island in the Aleutians and home to False Pass, a village of 40 on the island’s east side. The cloud drifted southeast over ocean water.

The volcano is a symmetrical cone that is 9.9 miles (16 kilometres) in diameter at its base. The mountain rises to 9,373 feet (2,857 metres) and is the highest peak in the Aleutians.

The eruption occurred at 11:38 a.m. Several pilots and satellite imagery saw the cloud, the observatory said.

The National Weather Service issued an ash cloud warning for aircraft to 24,000 feet.

Shishaldin continues at a heightened level of seismic unrest and explosions could occur with little warning, the observatory said. The volcano is monitored with seismic and infrasound sensors, satellite data, a web camera and and distant infrasound and lightning networks.

The Associated Press