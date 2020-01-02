Loading articles...

WV bar closed after 7 shot during New Year's Day dispute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia bar where seven people were shot on New Year’s Day was shut down Thursday as authorities work to identify who carried out the shooting.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said officials have issued a cease and desist order to close Kulture Hookah Bar, citing licencing issues and a failure to pay taxes.

The shooting early Wednesday happened after a dispute between people and was not a targeted attack, police said. Seven people were wounded but are now in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing but authorities would not provide additional information.

“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighbourhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Williams said in a statement after the shooting.

The Associated Press

