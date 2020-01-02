Loading articles...

Police ID Malvern homicide victim

Clinton Phil Williams, 43, of Toronto, was shot to death on Wingarden Court on Dec. 31, 2019. TORONTO POLICE SERVICE/CITYNEWS

Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting in the Malvern area this past Tuesday.

On Dec. 31, 2019, at around 6:14 p.m. police said they were called to an underground parking lot at 100 Wingarden Court for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police initially said the man’s condition was not life-threatening but later said his condition had deteriorated.

Clinton Phil Williams, 43, of Toronto, died of his injuries in the hospital.

Investigators said the shooting suspect fled towards Crow Trail in a light-coloured car.

“The suspect is described as a male, slim build, wearing black pants that were worn low on his hips, a black jacket with a hood or hoodie underneath, and dark coloured running shoes,” police said.

This was the city’s 77th homicide of 2019.

