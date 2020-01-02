Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police ID Malvern homicide victim
by News staff
Posted Jan 2, 2020 5:59 pm EST
Clinton Phil Williams, 43, of Toronto, was shot to death on Wingarden Court on Dec. 31, 2019. TORONTO POLICE SERVICE/CITYNEWS
Toronto police have identified
the victim of a shooting in the Malvern area this past Tuesday.
On Dec. 31, 2019, at around 6:14 p.m. police said they were called to an underground parking lot at 100 Wingarden Court for a report of gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Police initially said the man’s condition was not life-threatening but later said his condition had deteriorated.
Clinton Phil Williams, 43, of Toronto, died of his injuries in the hospital.
Investigators said the shooting suspect fled towards Crow Trail in a light-coloured car.
“The suspect is described as a male, slim build, wearing black pants that were worn low on his hips, a black jacket with a hood or hoodie underneath, and dark coloured running shoes,” police said.
This was the city’s 77th homicide of 2019.
