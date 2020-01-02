Loading articles...

Teen stabbed at Vaughan Mills Mall

Last Updated Jan 2, 2020 at 7:27 pm EST

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

York Regional Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed at Vaughan Mills Mall Thursday evening.

Police said the teen, thought to be between 14-16 years-old, was stabbed near entrance three at the mall.

The victim was taken to Sick Kids hospital for treatment. It is not known what the victim’s condition is.

Police said they have detained two suspects.

 

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW approaching Winston Churchill. Problems moved to the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:07 PM
Good afternoon! Clouds have been on the increase today but it’s quite mild outside. Right now, as of 2pm, it’s 6° out at Pearson!
Latest Weather
Read more