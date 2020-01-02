Loading articles...

Teen charged in Devan Bracci-Selvey's death returns to court

Devan Selvey, 14, was fatally stabbed outside his high school in Hamilton on Oct. 7, 2019. FACEBOOK

The case of a teen charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey is due back in court today.

The 14-year-old is accused of stabbing Bracci-Selvey outside their Hamilton school.

An 18-year-old man had initially also been charged with murder in the case, but the charge was reduced.

Bracci-Selvey’s death sparked a province-wide conversation about bullying, and spurred the government to introduce new anti-bullying measures.

