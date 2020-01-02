Spanish police investigate sex abuse claim by 3 US sisters

MADRID — Spanish police say they are investigating a claim by three U.S. sisters that they were sexually abused on New Year’s Eve in the southeastern city of Murcia.

A National Police spokesman said the probe was continuing and he could not give further details. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

The internet edition of La Opinión de Murcia newspaper said the sisters were from Ohio and aged 23, 20 and 18. The newspaper said the women met three men in a bar and all six decided to go to the apartment of one of the women. The newspaper quoted unidentified police sources and the details could not be officially confirmed.

The newspaper report said one sister was studying in Murcia and the other sisters had come to visit.

The national government’s office in Murcia said the three were treated by doctors Wednesday and were in contact with National Police´s unit for sexual and domestic violence cases.

CiaráN Giles, The Associated Press