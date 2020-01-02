Loading articles...

Sheriff: 15 cars shot at along Florida highways; no injuries

DELAND, Fla. — Fifteen cars were shot at while driving along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 in Central Florida, authorities said Thursday.

No injuries were reported and the damage from the Wednesday shootings appears to have been caused by a BB or pellet gun, according a statement by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicles hit in the shootings were near Deltona, DeLand and Daytona Beach, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Witness accounts of the suspect vehicle vary.

An investigation was ongoing.

The Associated Press

