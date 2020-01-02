Loading articles...

Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

NEW DELHI — A factory caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday and several people were feared trapped, a fire official said.

Rescue work was in progress in Peera Garhi area in western New Delhi.

The New Delhi Television news channel said the structure collapsed after an explosion.

Details were not immediately available. The fire official spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to release the information.

Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires in India. Last month, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi, killing at least 43 people.

The Associated Press

