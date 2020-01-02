Loading articles...

Polish court orders official to publicly apologize to judges

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish court has convicted a pro-government justice official for violating the good name of Poland’s judges by calling them “ordinary thieves” and has ordered a public apology and a roughly $5,000 fine.

The ruling Thursday has special significance at a time when the right-wing government is taking steps to subordinate the judiciary.

The Warsaw provincial court ruled against former prosecutor Stanislaw Piotrowicz, who is now a member of the top constitutional court. The verdict is subject to appeal.

Piotrowicz made the remark in 2018 at the height of public protests against government appointments to a top judicial body. He supported the appointments and alleged that some judges did not meet standards and needed to be replaced.

The head of the Supreme Court, Malgorzata Gersdorf, and judge Krzysztof Raczka sued Piotrowicz for violation of their personal rights.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 403 at the 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:56 AM
Good morning Toronto! A great day to be outside. The guaranteed high is 6 degrees today. Another could of days o…
Latest Weather
Read more