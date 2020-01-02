Loading articles...

NY Congressional members laud security funding

NEW YORK — Democratic Congressional members from New York are lauding the recent passage of increased funding to help improve security at houses of worship.

Ten Democratic U.S. representatives issued a statement on Thursday and nine of them appeared at a press conference at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

Grant workshops will be held throughout New York City area in the coming months to help high-risk non-profit institutions learn about the program and apply for funding.

The politicians said that as part of legislation passed last month, Congress increased funding for the Non-profit Security Grant Program to $90 million, a 50 per cent increase from previous funding levels. The grants will help improve security at such institutions as synagogues, mosques, churches, and community centres.

On Saturday, a man rushed into a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration, hacking at people with a machete and injuring five.

“…Everyone should be able to worship and pray in peace,” said the statement issued by Reps. Max Rose, Jerrold Nadler, Yvette Clarke, Eliot Engel, Hakeem Jeffries, Carolyn Maloney, Nita Lowey, Gregory Meeks, Grace Meng and Nydia Velázquez.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Pothole repairs EB 401 from east of Keele to the Allen express - two right lanes closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:07 PM
Good afternoon! Clouds have been on the increase today but it’s quite mild outside. Right now, as of 2pm, it’s 6° out at Pearson!
Latest Weather
Read more